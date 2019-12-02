Nigeria’s salvation lies in education – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will swear in new ministers on August 21
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Daura, Katsina State, said Nigeria’s socio-economic and political salvation will come from education, urging citizens to embrace learning as a way of life while the government will do its best to provide access.

The president, who was honoured in his country home, Daura, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of Community Secondary School, Daura, said he became an orphan at a young age, but his nine years in boarding school and joining the army shaped his life.

The president and five others founded the Community Secondary School as community service.

“I spent nine years in the boarding school where the teachers showered us with love, care and total commitment. They treated you as their own children.

“They commended you when you did well, and flogged you on bare buttocks if you misbehaved,” said the president.

He praised the current management of the school, which is now renamed Pilot Secondary School, Daura, for maintaining high standards.

President Buhari implored the old boys association to carry on the good work they were doing, leading up to the current position of the school.

The leader of the team, M.T. Bature, the Sarkin Kudu of Katsina, said the vision of the founding fathers, including the president, had ensured the success of so many sons of the state, with many growing up to become professors, engineers, doctors and military generals.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

