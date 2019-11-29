Arsenal sack Emery

Related News

Unai Emery has been sacked as manager of Arsenal.

The Spaniard oversaw a disastrous run of form that saw his side go seven games without a win for the first time since 1992.

Touted to be the messiah the Gunners wanted, Emery, 48, was appointed in the summer of 2018 following the departure of Arsene Wenger.

He guided the Gunners to fifth in his debut campaign, one point adrift of Spurs, before losing 4-1 to Chelsea in the Europa League final.

His side also went 22 games unbeaten combined with a run of 11 straight defeats.

However, the past weeks have been disappointing and the final straw was the Europa League defeat at home to Frankfurt.

Arsenal on their website said Emery and his coaching team have been told to leave.

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

The club said the decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

Arsenal have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach adding that they have full confidence in Freddie to take the club forward.

Already a couple of names have been brandished to take over at the London club.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo remains favourite to take the role with Mikel Arteta also in the running.

Former Juventus boss Max Allegri remains on the shortlist while the club could make a stunning approach for ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

