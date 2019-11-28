University student detained for criticising lawmaker on Facebook released

A magistrate court in Kano on Wednesday ordered the release of the detained student of Bayero University, Kano, Yahuza Tijjani, after he was kept behind bars for 59 days.

Murtala Tijjani, the elder brother of the student, said the judge, Aminu Gabari of Court 72, No Man’s Land, Fagge, released Mr Tijjani unconditionally.

However, the judge fixed December 10 for continuation of the case.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tijjani, a second-year student in the Department of Science and Technology Education, had been held since September 30 following a Facebook post criticising a lawmaker, Kabiru Isma’il.

The lawmaker, representing Madobi Local Government Area in the state assembly, said he was offended by the Facebook post.

Later, in a leaked audio, the lawmaker said the state’s chief judge, Nuruddeen Sagir, ordered the student’s prolonged detention.

While in detention, Mr Tijjani missed an entire semester examination, meaning he may likely repeat a year in the university.

The lawmaker has been accused by abusing his office by influencing the prolonged detention of the student.

