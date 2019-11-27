Repeal of Pension Law: CISLAC lauds Zamfara lawmakers

Related News

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended the Zamfara State House of Assembly for abolishing the pension law for former heads of the executive and legislative arms of the state government.

The repealed law stipulated payment of pension and other entitlements for former governors, their deputies, former speakers, and deputies in the state.

It praised the “constructive legislative process that repealed the contemptible law in the State Assembly.”

The group also encouraged other states with similar laws to follow suit in order to uphold prudence, accountability and openness in governance.

The state lawmakers abolished the law on Tuesday, days after a former governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, in a leaked letter to the state government, requested payment of his N10 million ‘monthly upkeep’, which he said had not been paid for some months.

According to release by the Executive Director, Auwal Rafsanjani, CISLAC said it observed the fruitful legislative action by the Zamfara State Assembly as a declaration of readiness for the people-oriented legislative process, which if sustained will positively transform the state’s socio-economic and political spheres.

“We are surprised that despite alarming recurrent expenditures with a resultant high cost of governance that backpedals the development of the critical sector in Nigeria, many states are caught in ill-thought efforts to needlessly legalize increased pensions and remuneration for retired public officer holders.

“We are not unaware of the unjustified political intentions with a deliberate effort to siphon public treasury through which the law emerged across the states, despite numerous jumbo salaries, allowances, benefits, and public paid expenses enjoyed by the governors, their deputies, former speaker and their deputies throughout and after their tenures. This includes the states that erected private buildings as retirement packages for the public office holders as well as former governors who enjoy double payments from senatorial positions,” it said.

It also expressed worry that the increasing clamours for life-time pension and benefits by public office holders across the states constitute major sabotage to effective and efficient governance.

CISLAC urged Nigeria to learn from other efficient democracies, where public office holders are disallowed from enjoying further benefits after their tenures.

Demands

It demanded strict compliance with entitlements prescribed by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission in all remuneration and entitlements at all levels to prevent continued deployment of state revenue resources into pocket-serving political moves.

“We call on President Muhammad Buhari to take appreciable and drastic steps to reduce the growing cost of governance in the country to allow adequate resource allocation to finance the critical sector and eradicate poverty at all levels.

“CISLAC also calls on well-meaning citizens, civil society and the media to remain vigilant and discourage pocket-serving legislative moves that may result in a monumental financial loss to the country.”