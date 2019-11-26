Man allegedly caught raping 12-year-old stepdaughter

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 39-year-old security guard, Ojo Apejua, who allegedly raped his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the case file be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Mrs Kubeinje adjourned the case until January 9, 2020, for mention.

The defendant, who resides on Salawe Street, Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos State, is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 10 at 10 p.m. at his residence.

Mr Ihiehie said the defendant had been raping the girl since September and had threatened to kill her if she told anybody.

“On that fateful day, he was caught red-handed in the act by the girl’s mother.

“He left the house since that day but was later arrested by the police,” Mr Ihiehie said.

The offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(NAN)

