Buhari meets UNGA President, Muhammad-Bande, in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Muhammad-Bande, who emerged President of the 74th UN General Assembly in September, was on his first official visit to Nigeria since he was elected.

Mr Muhammad-Bande, the sole candidate for the position, was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York.

He is the second Nigerian to hold the office after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer and diplomat, who led the organ between 1989 and 1990.

The outcome of the meeting between Mr Buhari and the UNGA President was being awaited as at the time of filing this report. (NAN)

