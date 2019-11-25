Court dissolves 18-month-old marriage over childlessness

Couple holding hands
Couple holding hands used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: Free Malaysia Today]

Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Monday dissolved the 18-month-old marriage between one Rukayat Adedoja and her husband, Afeez, over childlessness and lack of understanding.

Mr Odunade, while dissolving the union, lamented that some marriages collapse prematurely because those involved do not study each other properly before embarking on the relationship.

He hinged the dissolution of the marriage between Rukayat and Afeez on absence of peace in the union and directed the duo to maintain order at all times.

Earlier, Rukayat, who had relocated to Offa in Kwara, said that she was no longer interested in the union, adding Afeez was hampering her child bearing efforts.

“Ever since I got married to Afeez one and a half years ago, he had frustrated all my efforts at getting pregnant.

“As if that was not enough, Afeez often uses derogatory statements.

“He also starves me of sex in addition to not joining hands with me on how to find a medical solution to my lack of conception.

“Besides, Afeez beats me at will, knowing that I have no relative in Ibadan,” Rukayat stated.

Consenting to the suit, the respondent tendered the evidence at his disposal to deny all the allegations leveled against him.

Afeez, a resident of Bodija in Ibadan, said that his wife married him based on deception.

“With my little salary as a security officer, I spend 95 percent of my monthly earnings to ensure that Rukayat conceives, but she doesn’t love me and couldn’t conceive.

“During a minor misunderstanding between us, Rukayat wanted to stab me with a knife.

“But when she heard knocks at the door, she told my relatives that she seized the knife from me because I wanted to use it against her

“Rukayat has three flourishing businesses I opened for her and recently she demanded for N50,000 which I gave her before she abandoned me for three weeks.

“I am pleased to let her go,” Afeez said.

