Customs CG vows to sack officers living above earnings

Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, says he will sack any officer who cannot live within his or her remuneration and involve in illicit ways to acquire wealth.

Mr Ali, a retired colonel, gave the warning while decorating some newly promoted officers of the service in Abuja on Friday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service recently promoted 2,508 officers to various ranks and appointed three as members of its management.

The customs boss warned that no officer in the service should live above his or her earnings if they desire to remain in service.

He said every officer could survive within the remuneration package of the service, if well managed.

“I will show the way out to any officer who thinks he cannot survive with his remuneration but involve in illicit ways to acquire wealth.

“I know the service gives you enough that you can survive with, it is just a question of prudence.

READ ALSO: NCC to sanction telecom firms who ignore customers complaints

“You can never have everything you that you desire to acquire.

“You must prioritise your needs and by the time you do that, you will meet your needs,” he advised.

Mr Ali charged the newly promoted officers to be more committed and dedicated to their duties.

He advised them to take their jobs seriously, be fair and firm in their decisions and actions.

Mr Ali enjoined the promoted officers to uphold the change mantra in the service and be part of the reform being carried out.

Deputy Comptroller-General, David Chikan, who spoke on behalf of the promoted officers thanked the management for their elevations.

Mr Chikan assured that they would justify the confidence reposed in them.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.