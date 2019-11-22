NiMet predicts sunny, thundery activities for Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and thundery activities for Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted a stable atmosphere over the Northern region down to Central cities with chances of thunderstorms over the inland and coastal region of the country.

It forecast sunny and dry conditions over the extreme Northern region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 35 to 38 degree Celsius and 15 to 20 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central states, partly cloudy to sunny conditions would prevail throughout the forecast period with day and night temperature of 29 to 38 drgree Celsius and 21 to 23 degree Celsius.

“For Southern states, partly cloudy to cloudy morning is anticipated over the region with chances of thunderstorms over Akure, Oshogbo, Ibadan and the coastal region in the afternoon/evening period.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 31 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 22 degree Celsius,” it said.

(NAN)

