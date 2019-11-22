P&ID Scam: Court adjourns hearing on Briton’s bail variation application

Related News

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, adjourned hearing on the application for bail variation of a British national, James Nolan, to November 27.

The judge, Okon Abang, said the development is to allow Mr Nolan’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro, study the counter-affidavit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, in opposition to the Briton’s plea.

Justice Abang had on Wednesday fixed the hearing of the application for variation of Mr Nolan’s bail conditions to today.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the judge on November 7 granted Mr Nolan a bail of N500 million.

Mr Abang had also ordered the applicant to produce a surety in like sum, who must be a Nigerian and a serving senator not standing any criminal trial in any court in Nigeria.

The judge held that the proposed surety must submit a three years tax clearance certificate and sign an undertaking to always be present in court with the defendant throughout the duration of the trial.

“The senator must have a landed property fully developed in Maitama District of Abuja and fully certified by the FCDA.

”The surety must submit two passport photographs,” Mr Abang had ruled.

The court also ordered Mr Nolan to surrender all his international passports, even as it mandated the Nigerian Immigration Service to confirm how many passports that were issued to him within the past 20 years.

Meanwhile, Mr Erokoro on Wednesday reminded the court about the application for bail variation before it.

The senior counsel urged the court to grant the request to allow him have adequate time and facility for their defence.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the anti-graft agency on October 21 arraigned Mr Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large), both British nationals, over their alleged complicity in the $9.6 billion judgment against Nigeria.

Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), an Irish engineering company, had secured the award against Nigeria, following the non-execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) the company had with the federal government.

The arraignment of the two British nationals

Mr Nolan and another accused person, Adam Quinn (who is still at large) who were docked on a 16 count-charge of money laundering, is coming weeks after they were convicted over the deal.

They were arraigned by the EFCC on October 21 and Mr Nolan pleaded not guilty.

The defendants are both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI), and ICIL Limited, firms that they allegedly used for money laundering. Mr Nolan is also said to be a signatory to P&ID accounts.