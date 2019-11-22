Court to rule on bail application of Maina’s son

Abdulrasheed Maina

Justice Okon Abang of Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, adjourned till November 29 ruling on the bail application of Faisal Maina.

Mr Maina is the son of Abdurasheed Maina, the former director of the federal government pension task force.

He was arrested alongside his father in September. The father is accused of diverting N100 billion of pension funds.

His son is accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of operating an account with the UBA which he used to divert various sums of money, including N58 million.

The duo was arraigned on October 25 on separate charges. They pleaded not guilty.

While the judge on October 25 ordered that Abdulrasheed Maina be remanded in Kuje Correctional Service centre, he ordered the anti-graft agency to keep Faisal in police custody at Police Tactical Squad, Asokoro, based on the investigation on allegation of possession of firearms and resistance to arrest.

Court session

Mr Abang made the date known after taking arguments from the EFCC and Mr Maina’s lawyer.

The judge also adjourned to November 26, to enable the defence counsel, Francis Oronsaye, conclude his argument on his reply on the point of law and for trial continuation.

“The matter is also adjourned to November 26 for ruling on the objection and again for the continuation of trial, ” Mr Abang said.

He ordered the prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, to submit copies of ”judicial authorities reported in law pavilion, electronic law report, on or before the close of work on November 25”.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr Abang had, on November 6, fixed November 7 for hearing of Faisal’s bail application.

However, the judge could not take the bail application on the said date and later fixed today for the hearing.

