Two brothers jailed for fraud

Omorodion Onojiolou
Omorodion Onojiolou

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal office, on Thursday November 21, secured the conviction of two brothers, Wisdom Onojiolou and Omorodion Onojiolou before Justice M.G Umar of the Federal High Court in Benin, Edo State, on a two count charge of intent to defraud and obtaining under false pretense
The duo fraudulently obtained the sum of N15.4 million from one Philian Uwadiae under the pretense of helping her to establish a business in Benin.

One of the counts read: “that you Wisdom Ehis Onojiolou sometime in March 2016 in Benin within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did with intent to defraud, obtained the aggregate sum of N9,000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira) Only from Philian Uwadiae under the pretense that the money was to set up human hair business for her in Benin, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.

The two brothers pleaded guilty to the charges when it was read to them.

In view of their plea, the prosecution counsel, I.M Elody, prayed the court to sentence and convict the defendants accordingly. However, the defence counsel, Martha Imafu, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants were first time offenders who have become remorseful.

Justice Umar thereafter convicted and sentenced the defendants to one year imprisonment commencing from the date of judgement and ordered that they make restitution to their victim.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.