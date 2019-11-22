Ambrose Alli University set to honour ex-student, Aisha Buhari

Related News

The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo says it will need about N500 million to construct a befitting mini stadium in the school environment in honour of the country’s sportsmen and women who graduated from the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Ignatius Onimawo, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja while speaking on preparations for the institution’s maiden Pillar of Sports Award/Endowment Fund scheduled to hold on Nov. 28 in the university premises.

Mr Onimawo, who was represented by Aigbokhavbolo Oziegbe, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the University, said the aim of constructing the mini-stadium was to ensure steady development of sports in the area and the country in general.

The vice-chancellor noted that prominent Edo indigenes, including Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, and renowned boxer Bash Ali would be honoured for their contributions to sports development in the state and in the country.

“We want to begin to reward excellence in sports every year and for this to happen we need infrastructure where people can display their talents; this is why we need a mini stadium and we need N500 million for it to be achieved.

“Ambrose Alli University has come of age; it came into existence in 1981 and since then, it has produced great people for this country, including the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

“The institution has also produced men of God among whom is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. We have many of them all over the world.

“When we came on board, the vice-chancellor had the vision to transform the university in all aspect of its existence; his target was to make the institution the best state university and also to be among the top 10 in the country.

“That, we have achieved in terms of Information Communication Technology (ICT), welfare, academic and sports,” Mr Onimawo said.

According to him, other prominent Nigerians who have identified with the university in sports and learning will also be honored at the event as part of strategy to attract funds for the construction of the stadium.

He further said that First Lady, Mrs Buhari, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River who are graduates of the university would also be honoured.

The consultant to the University, Moses Ebahev, explained that some prominent persons who did not graduate from the school would also be invited to support the construction of the mini-stadium.

Mr Ebahev said that Mr Brown Ebewele, a former Commissioner of Sports in Edo, would also be honoured for his contributions in the training of athletes in the state. (NAN)