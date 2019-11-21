Israeli PM Netanyahu indicted for fraud, bribery

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel [Photo Credit: CNN.com]
Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel [Photo Credit: CNN.com]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted by the country’s attorney-general for fraud, bribery and breach of public trust, local media reported on Thursday.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced the indictment on Thursday. It involved allegations that Mr Netanyahu engaged in bribery and breach of trust to the tune of $500 million between 2012 and 2017. The full charges are to be read to the public later on Thursday.

Mr Netanyahu has denied the allegations, saying he has been a victim of a politically-motivated “witch hunt”.

The charges come as Mr Netanyahu was left serving as Israel’s caretaker prime minister after failing to form a government following elections in September.

Israeli media said Mr Netanyahu had hoped to pass a legislation that would prevent him from being indicted.

Read also: Chibok Schoolgirls: APC backs Cameron, accuses Jonathan of negligence, corruption

But his failure to win enough votes to form a government following the September 17 polls has now left him vulnerable. Still, the prime minister could ask the Israeli Parliament for immunity, which would require a special committee that has not been established due to the lingering political crisis.

Mr Netanyahu, 70, has been Israeli prime minister since 2009. He previously held the position between 1996 and 1999. Despite his domestic political crisis, he has continued to enjoy tremendous support from President Donald Trump, with both seeing one another as an ally in the fight against extremism in the Middle East.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.