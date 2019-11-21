Suspect gets N500,000 bail over N9,000 fraud

Related News

A Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday granted N500,000 bail to a 32-year-old man, Ogbonna Iteh, who allegedly possessed fake 200 dollars and defrauded a woman of N9,000.

The Magistrate, T.A. Anjorin-Ajose, also ordered the defendant to produce two sureties as a condition for the bail.

He said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant and the other, a civil servant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Iteh, who resides at Aboki Estate, Ikate, Elegunshi, Eti-Osa, Lagos State, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and possession of fake currency.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant and one other person at large conspired to defraud one Faith Samuel of N9000.

He said that Mr Iteh committed the offences on Nov. 13, at 8:00a.m., at Abijo Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Mr Agboko said the defendant also had in his possession fake 200 dollars.

“Iteh’s accomplice (who drove their vehicle), gave a ride to Samuel, who was taking her children to school.

“In the vehicle, Iteh said that he just returned from abroad and God sent him to help the complainant; he gave her 200 dollars and told her to bring any amount she has in naira.

“Samuel told them she had only N9,000 in her account; the duo told her to go and withdraw it; they followed her to a bank; she withdrew the money and gave it to them.

“The duo left; the complainant went into the bank to change the 200 dollars but was told that it was fake.

“Samuel traced them back to where they picked her and saw only the defendant where he was trying to defraud another woman, she raised an alarm and he was caught,” the prosecutor alleged.

He said the offences contravened Sections 314, 329 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Anjorin-Ajose adjourned the case until Dec. 5 for substantive hearing. (NAN)