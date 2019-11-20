Babcock University speaks on viral sex video of former students

Babcock University (Photo Credit: School Website)
Babcock University (Photo Credit: School Website)

Babcock University has described a circulating sex video of its former students as a blessing in disguise for the institution.

“We are happy to be saddled with this challenge as an institution because it propels us to contribute to the greatness of this nation and the security of a bright future for our children,” the school said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The self-consolatory lines followed a barrage of insults directed at the school after two people rumoured to be its students were seen engaging in sex while a camera was rolling.

It was unclear how the video leaked online between late Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but it caught instant social media frenzy and elicited widespread ridicule against Babcock, a church-owned university known for its aggressive and sometimes controversial code of ethics for its students.

Many commenters said the incident was proof that expensive education might not necessarily be an antidote to questionable behaviour by young adults.

The man and woman seen in the undated video were not immediately identified. It appeared to have been shot at a budget infirmary.

In its statement, Babcock clarified a few areas that were hitherto unclear to those who have seen the video or commented about it on social media.

The school said the young man in the video was a former student of the school who had been previously dismissed after authorities realised he had become hooked on drugs and other “grievous misconducts”.

“His girlfriend in the same video, until the video broke out, [was] a third-year student of accounting of this university. After due process, she was expelled from the university for violation of university rules and regulations,” the school said in the statement signed by its communications director, Joshua Suleiman.

The school also disabused the public of claims that the video, less than two minutes long, was shot on its campus.

The female ex-student said the incident took place in April at Saint Bridget Hospital, Abeokuta, where her boyfriend was undergoing rehabilitation for his addictions. An Internet search for the hospital yielded no results for Wednesday evening, making it difficult to reach a spokesperson for comment.

“The act did not take place at Babcock University,” it emphasised. “Babcock University remains committed to the highest moral standards and would remain a standard-bearer for quality education in standard character, learning and in service to humanity.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.