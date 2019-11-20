Babcock University speaks on viral sex video of former students

Related News

Babcock University has described a circulating sex video of its former students as a blessing in disguise for the institution.

“We are happy to be saddled with this challenge as an institution because it propels us to contribute to the greatness of this nation and the security of a bright future for our children,” the school said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The self-consolatory lines followed a barrage of insults directed at the school after two people rumoured to be its students were seen engaging in sex while a camera was rolling.

It was unclear how the video leaked online between late Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but it caught instant social media frenzy and elicited widespread ridicule against Babcock, a church-owned university known for its aggressive and sometimes controversial code of ethics for its students.

Many commenters said the incident was proof that expensive education might not necessarily be an antidote to questionable behaviour by young adults.

The man and woman seen in the undated video were not immediately identified. It appeared to have been shot at a budget infirmary.

In its statement, Babcock clarified a few areas that were hitherto unclear to those who have seen the video or commented about it on social media.

The school said the young man in the video was a former student of the school who had been previously dismissed after authorities realised he had become hooked on drugs and other “grievous misconducts”.

“His girlfriend in the same video, until the video broke out, [was] a third-year student of accounting of this university. After due process, she was expelled from the university for violation of university rules and regulations,” the school said in the statement signed by its communications director, Joshua Suleiman.

The school also disabused the public of claims that the video, less than two minutes long, was shot on its campus.

The female ex-student said the incident took place in April at Saint Bridget Hospital, Abeokuta, where her boyfriend was undergoing rehabilitation for his addictions. An Internet search for the hospital yielded no results for Wednesday evening, making it difficult to reach a spokesperson for comment.

“The act did not take place at Babcock University,” it emphasised. “Babcock University remains committed to the highest moral standards and would remain a standard-bearer for quality education in standard character, learning and in service to humanity.”