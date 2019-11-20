INEC presents N1.9 million cheque to family of deceased corps member

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a cheque of N1.9 million to the family of Kemisola Adeniran, a corps member who died in Oyo State during the electoral process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cheque was presented to the deceased’s next of kin and sister, Folasade Adeyemi, at INEC office in Ibadan on Tuesday.

NAN recalls that the late Ms Adeniran, who was until her death serving in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, died in February in a road accident while returning home from INEC training.

Mutiu Agboke, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said that the commission had acted in line with its life insurance policy for election officials, including adhoc personnel before and during elections.

“On behalf of the commission and entire INEC staff in Oyo State, I wish to express my profound deep regret for the loss of our illustrious daughter/corps member.

“We also express the sincere condolence of the commission to the family over this irreparable loss.

“Though, the commission’s insurance policy makes provision for both permanent and adhoc staff, nothing can be counted worthy for the life lost.

“This presentation of token is just to cushion the effect of this irreparable loss to the deceased family,” he said.

The REC appreciated the invaluable services rendered by corps members, saying that INEC would continue to honour its part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NYSC.

He enjoined all stakeholders, particularly the media and security agencies, to collaborate with INEC to establish violence free electioneering process.

Agboke called on politicians to eschew both electoral and political violence, urging them and supporters to desist from fake news as well as hate speeches.

According to him, “we should all learn the culture of doing things right. I am passionate about this because we are losing our staff. Why will anyone be happy at the death of others.

“The media should partner with Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC). Electioneering is not during election alone. Let there be collective solution to these problem to have a better society.”

Eniola Ambekemo, the State Coordinator, NYSC, commended INEC for fulfilling its agreement on the corps members in terms of insurance.

She described deceased’s death as very unfortunate, saying she would have passed out of service with her colleagues in October.

Mrs Ambekemo also thanked God that no corps members died in the recently conducted election in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Ma Adeyemi, the deceased’s sister who received the cheque on behalf of the family, appreciated INEC and NYSC for standing by the family.

“God says we should give thanks in all situations and circumstances. Though, it is hard to bear, but we have to accept it as the will of God,” she said.

(NAN)