Nigerian govt postpones Abuja Carnival 2019

Nigeria’s Ministry of Information and Culture has rescheduled the 2019 Abuja Carnival.

The announcement was contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the ministry’s spokesperson, Joseph Metu, on Tuesday.

In April 2019, the Guardian Newspaper reported how a new date for the annual Abuja carnival was disclosed.

According to the newspaper, the carnival was to hold from November 23 – 25. The earlier postponement was to enable the ministry plan adequately for a robust event.

A new date is yet to be announced for this second postponement.

“The Ministry apologises to all invited guests for any inconvenience the postponement might have caused,” the statement said.

Funding challenge?

Earlier, the minister, Lai Mohammed, was reported as seeking sponsorship from arts and culture outfits to support the carnival.

He noted that organising “a befitting carnival” requires serious funding.

Also, he stressed the need for restructuring the cultural fiesta ”to be purposeful and colourful at the same time, with sponsorship from art and culture enthusiasts”.

“If we restructure the carnival in a manner that our finances can handle, we will do it. The key to this is sponsorship.

“We hope to persuade culture enthusiasts and multinationals to partner with us. We are talking to a couple of them,” he had said.

Mr Mohammed confirmed that 21 states had shown interest in participating at the carnival, adding that ”with God’s and stakeholders’ support, the carnival would be held”.