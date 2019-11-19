Alleged N3.1bn Fraud: Court adjourns ex-Gov Suswam’s trial until Nov. 25

Related News

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned the continuation of trial in the suit involving a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, until November 25 and 26.

Justice Abang adjourned the matter after examination and cross-examination of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s first prosecution witness, Clara-Whyte Mshelia, by counsel to both parties were completed.

“Thank you very much. You are hereby discharged from the witness box,” the judge told Mrs Mshelia.

Mr Suswam and the then Commissioner for Finance in his administration, Omadachi Oklobia, are being prosecuted before the court on N3.1 billion money laundering charges.

They were accused by the EFCC of diverting the money which was said to be part of the proceeds of the sale of some shares of Benue State in a company.

Mr Suswam currently represents Benue North-East Senatorial District.

Mr Abang had, on Monday, adjourned the matter till Tuesday to enable the EFCC’s witness to continue her testimony.

Mrs Msheila is the Managing Director, Elixir Investment Partners, the firm managing Benue State’s shares on behalf of the state.

EFCC’s Counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, shortly after the court’s sitting, hinted that the anti-graft agency still had no fewer than six more witnesses to be presented in the suit against the defendants.

(NAN)