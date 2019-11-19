Caleb University gets new Vice Chancellor

Related News

A new Vice Chancellor has been appointed by the Governing Council of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos. He is Nosa Owens- Ibie, Ph.D, a Professor of Communication, Media and Development.

Mr Owens- Ibie, took over from the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Ayandiji Aina, and his appointment takes effect from November 1, 2019.

As a media and communication professional, he has been involved in qualitative research, professional practice in public relations and journalism and development work.

He coordinated the establishment and continues to administer the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) as General Secretary, and has published academic and developmental articles in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Mr Owens-Ibie, was a columnist in The Guardian on Sunday and Sunday Punch Newspapers for a decade, and has been a script writer for programmes on television and radio.

He has served for over 20years as a panelist on one of Africa’s leading media awards – Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) in Nigeria, and has consulted for international development agencies including WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNESCO, and IOM, facilitated trainings and other capacity building programmes for government agencies, multinational companies and non-governmental organisations, and has coordinated the development of toolkits for ActionAid Nigeria in the areas of health and women’s rights.

A former Federal Government of Nigeria postgraduate scholarship beneficiary, he is a Fellow of the International Institute of Journalism, Berlin, Germany and Salzburg Seminar, Austria, and apart from being a member of the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), he is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and International Association of Media and Communication (IAMCR).

He has held various positions in Caleb University, Lagos, including, Head, Department of Mass Communication, Dean of Students, Dean, College of Social Sciences and Management, Dean, College of Postgraduate Studies, Deputy Vice Chancellor, and Acting Vice Chancellor. He is also the University Chaplain.

A new Deputy Vice Chancellor has also been appointed by the University. He is Adedeji Daramola. He was the Pioneer Rector of Redeemers College of Technology, Mowe, Ogun State. He is a renowned and distinguished Scholar, one of the major builders of Caleb University Architecture Programme who was instrumental to the introduction of the Ph.D Architecture Programme. He is also the Director of the Institution’s Centre for Innovative Built Environment and Smart Cities (CIBES).

Mrs. Folake Okor

Registrar & Secretary to Council