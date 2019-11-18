WSCIJ Board appoints Motunrayo Alaka as Executive Director

Related News

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has announced the appointment of Motunrayo Alaka as its Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Board Chair of the centre, Rope Sekoni.

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), the pioneer organization focused on promoting investigative reporting in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Motunrayo Alaka as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, effective from the inception of the current project year.

The decision was confirmed after a board meeting held on September 19, 2019. The board noted that this promotion was long overdue and highlighted by Motunrayo Alaka’s long service plus her unalloyed loyalty during the organisation’s long thick-and-thin growing period. The board also noted her efforts as being central to the organisation’s many successes as a reference point in the promotion of journalism and the media for the enrichment and consolidation of democracy in Nigeria and beyond.

Prior to her appointment, Motunrayo Alaka has been serving as the pioneer Centre Coordinator since December 2008. In this role, she provided strategic leadership for WSCIJ’s programmes and managed relationships with the organisation’s stakeholders.

During this time, she grew the organisation from its initial two programmes – the annual award and lecture, to more than 10. She was the pioneer Programme Manager of the Wole Soyinka Investigative Reporting Award from 2005 to 2006 having been a key member of the team that commenced the initiative in 2005.

Motunrayo Alaka has over 14 years’ experience in journalism, media strategy and programme development and is passionate about issues of collaboration, ethics, inclusion and sustainability especially as they relate with the media and governance.

She has enabled the training of more than 1050 reporters across 100 media organisations and led the implementation of over 210 reports that have been published across the Nigerian media on issues including health, girls and women, education, the extractives (oil and gas), politics, governance and electricity.

Among other endeavours, Motunrayo Alaka has served on award boards for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) International Media and Information Literacy Award Committee and the British Broadcasting Corp. Service Trust.

Motunrayo Alaka is currently a fellow of the 2019-20 class of the prestigious John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships at Stanford University in California, United States.

Signed:

Professor Ropo Sekoni

Board Chair

Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism