PTAD begins verification of 7,000 NITEL, PHCN other retirees

Pensioners of the Nigerian National Shipping Line Pensioners (NNSL) protesting over non payment of five years pension arrears by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Lagos on Wednesday (23/1/19). 00796/23/01/2019/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it has commenced the verification of about 7,000 retirees in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Chioma Ejikeme, said during the exercise in Abuja on Monday that the verification was going on simultaneously in the three various centres in the FCT.

She said those expected to participate in the exercise were retirees from the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), and its telemobile arm, MTEL, and the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Others include both academic and non-academic staff of federal universities.

Mrs Ejikeme said the verification exercise would last for six days, while those who will miss it will be expected to participate in the continuous verification in PTAD office.

“We are trying to put together the data we have collated, thereafter we will come out with a statement regarding the result of the verification.

“We have created awareness through various media and pension unions, to inform respective retirees about the exercise.

“We have been getting good responses from the awareness we created for the large turnout of concerned retirees for the verification,” she explained.

She said the directorate was committed to ensuring that the retirees “were given the required and deserved comfort throughout the verification programme.”

(NAN)

