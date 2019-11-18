What the weather would look like on Tuesday – NiMet

NiMet predicts weather across Nigeria
Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and partly cloudy conditions over Northern and Central cities with possible chances of thunderstorms over the Southern region on Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Monday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy condition over the Northern states throughout the forecast period.

The agency further predicted the day and night temperatures of the region to be 35 to 38 degree Celsius and 15 to 21 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central states, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are envisaged over this region in the morning hours.

“These conditions are expected to continue over the region into the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures expected to be 28 to 35 degree Celsius and 14 to 23 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

NiMet forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over Southern states with chances of thunderstorms over Lagos and Yenagoa in the morning hours.

“Later in the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over the region with day and night temperatures expected to be 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 20 to 25 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

(NAN)

