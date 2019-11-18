Yahoo boy’ pleads guilty to fraud

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on Monday, November 18, 2019, arraigned one Olamide Ijisesan before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on a one count charge bordering on internet fraud and related offences.

The charge reads “That you, Olamide Ijisesan ( Javier Cheryl) sometime in April 2016, at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court cheated by pretending to be one Javier Cheryl, a Caucasian female with gmail account, javiercheryl@yahoo.com and fraudulently induced one Javier Hernandez to deliver the cumulative sum of $350 ( Three Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) to you and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 325 of the Penal Code law.”

The accused person pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Abdulgafar adjourned the case till tomorrow November 19, for judgement.

