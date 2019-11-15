VOA appoints new head for Hausa Service

Related News

The Hausa Service of the American government-owned international broadcaster, Voice of America (VOA), has a new head.

The new head is Nigeria’s Aliyu Mustapha, a renowned journalist with over three decades of experience in broadcast journalism.

A statement released on Friday said Mr Mustapha is a “highly talented, seasoned journalist”.

The statement issued by VOA’s Director VOA-Africa Division, Negussie Mengesha, described Mr Mustapha as “a household name among VOA’s Hausa Service audiences.”

The new chief has spent 30 years working in the Hausa Service.

Before joining the VOA, Mr Mustapha had worked with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) in his native Sokoto State.

“Aliyu has worked with the Hausa Service for 30 years – first as a reporter, then as editor and, for the past eight years, as Managing Editor,” the statement by Mr Mengesha said.

“He has covered too many important stories to recount during his career, including elections, presidential inaugurations, international conferences and more. He also has interviewed heads of state, opposition leaders and many more prominent figures and personalities.”

Prior to his appointment to lead the VOA’s Hausa Service, Mr Mustapha had served as Acting Chief in 2008, 2011 and 2018.

Mr Mustapha is a graduate of the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.