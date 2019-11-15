KogiDecides: Ijumu peaceful as two sons battle for senatorial seat

Related News

A few hours to the Kogi State governorship and Kogi West senatorial elections, people of Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area are going about their daily activities unconcerned, despite fears around the country about the polls.

A motorcyclist who identified himself as Monday noted that elections in Iyara are always peaceful. He said he is sure Saturday’s election will also be peaceful even though he was not sure about voting.

Ijumu is one of the seven local government areas in Kogi West where a senatorial election will be held alongside the governorship election.

Ijumu is important in the senatorial election as the flagbearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Smart Adeyemi, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaiye, both hail from this local government.

While Mr Adeyemi is an indigene of Iyara where the INEC office is domiciled, Dino Melaye is from Aiyetoro, a neighbouring village.

At the INEC office, officials were seen mobilising to move to their registration area centres (RACs) while representatives of the parties were on ground to witness the movement of materials.

Emmanuel Adeyemi, a native of Iyara, told PREMIUM TIMES that he expects the election to be peaceful, free and fair because the community has a candidate in the person of Mr Adeyemi.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a tribunal on August 23 nullified the election of Mr Melaye in the general elections as senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district.

On October 11, the Court of Appeal upheld the August 23 judgment.