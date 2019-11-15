KogiDecides: Ijumu peaceful as two sons battle for senatorial seat

Kogi State Map
Kogi State Map

A few hours to the Kogi State governorship and Kogi West senatorial elections, people of Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area are going about their daily activities unconcerned, despite fears around the country about the polls.

A motorcyclist who identified himself as Monday noted that elections in Iyara are always peaceful. He said he is sure Saturday’s election will also be peaceful even though he was not sure about voting.

Ijumu is one of the seven local government areas in Kogi West where a senatorial election will be held alongside the governorship election.

Ijumu is important in the senatorial election as the flagbearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Smart Adeyemi, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaiye, both hail from this local government.

While Mr Adeyemi is an indigene of Iyara where the INEC office is domiciled, Dino Melaye is from Aiyetoro, a neighbouring village.

At the INEC office, officials were seen mobilising to move to their registration area centres (RACs) while representatives of the parties were on ground to witness the movement of materials.

Read also: Osinbajo inaugurates wagon assembly plant in Ogun

Emmanuel Adeyemi, a native of Iyara, told PREMIUM TIMES that he expects the election to be peaceful, free and fair because the community has a candidate in the person of Mr Adeyemi.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a tribunal on August 23 nullified the election of Mr Melaye in the general elections as senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district.

On October 11, the Court of Appeal upheld the August 23 judgment.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.