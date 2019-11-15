Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Coalition calls for protection of journalists

The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) in Nigeria has called on the federal government to provide adequate security for journalists and citizen observers covering the Kogi and Bayelsa State gubernatorial elections.

The 2019 presidential election saw many violations of journalists’ rights including being denied access to collation centres, physical assault by both state and non-state actors and in one case, death as Reginald Dei, a photojournalist, was killed in the line of duty during the 2019 elections. All these actions appear as deliberate attempts to stop journalists from effectively covering the elections, the coalition said.

“CWPPF recognizes all attacks on journalists and observers as a crime against democracy, and an attack on the Freedom of the Press and Freedom of Speech.

“Thus, ahead of the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa State election, CWPPF calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria to not only allow journalists covering the Kogi and Bayelsa State election perform their civic duty of gathering and disseminating information to the public without fear of reprisals but to instruct law enforcement agencies in those states to protect journalists as they go about their duties.

“The coalition reiterates that protecting journalists is protecting democracy,” the coalition said in a statement by its programme officer, Stephanie Adams.

The governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states hold on Saturday.

