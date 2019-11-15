Buhari, Atiku mourn ex-minister Alex Akinyele

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Alex Akinyele, who passed away on Thursday night.

The president commiserates with the government and people of Ondo State, friends and professional colleagues of the departed, urging them to take solace in the lasting legacy of the former colorful minister, according to a statement from presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina.

Mr Buhari said Mr Akinyele’s scrupulousness, discipline and diligence were always obvious to those who worked closely with him, and his love for the nation, which was zealously demonstrated through providing exemplary leadership.

The president prayed that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the former minister eternal rest, and comfort all members of his family.

Similarly, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubabakar, in a statement by his media office in Abuja on Friday, extolled Mr Akinyele’s virtues.

Mr Akinyele was a senior of Mr Abubakar at the Nigeria Customs Service in the 1980s.

The opposition leader described Mr Akinyele as an astute public servant and iconic public relations guru who left indelible footprints in the Customs, Ministry of Information and National Sports Commission.

Mr Abubakar said Mr Akinyele was a great image-maker, respectable mentor, sports enthusiast and a statesman of note. He was a lover of tradition and culture, a man of the people and a generous philanthropist.

The country would greatly miss this extraordinary individual who raised the import of Public Relations into national front burner, he added.

Mr Abubakar expressed his condolences to Mr Akinyele’s family and the government and people of Ondo State, urging them to take solace in the stellar scorecard of their distinguished departed illustrious son.