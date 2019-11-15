Gunmen storm Adamawa university, kidnap professor

Related News

Gunmen Thursday night stormed Modibbo Adamawa University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, and kidnapped a professor, T Illesanmi of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning.

A witness, Na’omi Baba, said the gunmen seized the don at the university’s main campus and whisked him away.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the police were on the trail of the kidnappers.

“We received a distress call around midnight on Thursday that the professor was kidnapped right inside the professor’s quarters in the university.

“We immediately deployed our intelligence unit to the area and are working to ensure that the culprits are arrested and the victim rescued,” Mr Nguroje said.

Recently, a professor in the same university, Adamu Zata, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen. About a year earlier, Mr Zata had also been kidnapped and released after payment of a N2 million ransom.

The family of Mr Zata reportedly paid another N2 million ransom before he was released from his second abduction.