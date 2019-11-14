West African FIUs move headquarters to Nigeria

Related News

The Forum of West African Financial Intelligence Units Wednesday in Dakar , Senegal, voted to unanimously relocate the headquarters of its forum to Abuja, Nigeria, from its temporary site in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The work of the forum is to coordinate intelligence sharing among state parties of ECOWAS and members of the Chad Basin countries on money laundering, terrorism financing, financing of proliferation of weapons and all other criminal activities.

“It was agreed that the Nigerian Financial intelligence unit (NFIU) will host the Headquarters temporarily and gradually nurture it to an independent regional Headquarters,” said Ahmed Dikko, NFIU chief media analyst in a statement on Thursday.

Read also:

The statement added that in addition to intelligence exchange among FIUs, the forum will coordinate general information sharing among law enforcement, regulators, defence and national security agencies across the sub region.

Ahmed Dikko

Chief Media Analyst

NFIU, Abuja.