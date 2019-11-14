Biodun Olujimi sworn in as senator

Senate’s Deputy Minority Whip, Biodun Olujimi. [Photo credit: TheCable]
Biodun Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, took her oath of office to represent Ekiti South in the Senate.

The swearing in was done by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, at the start of plenary.

Her swearing in comes about week after the Court of Appeal in Kaduna declared her winner of the Ekiti South senatorial election held on February 23.

She replaced the former Senate spokesperson, Adedayo Adeyeye.

Mrs Olujimi who was the Minority Leader in the eight Senate, had filed a petition at the election tribunal, alleging that there were irregularities in the election after Mr Adeyeye was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She said she scored the highest number of lawful votes cast during the keenly contested poll. She asked the tribunal to nullify Mr Adeyeye’s victory and declare her winner or order a supplementary election accordingly in the district.

She claimed that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Acts, having been allegedly fraught with all manners of irregularities.

PREMIUM TIMES in September reported the initial sack of Mr Adeyeye by the tribunal in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. The tribunal declared Mrs Olujimi winner.

At the final computation, Mrs Olujimi polled 54,894 votes to emerge victorious over the Senate committee chairman on media and publicity, who polled 52,243.

Last week, Justice Anyanwu upheld the tribunal ruling and directed INEC to issue a certificate of return to Mrs Olujimi.

Mrs Olujimi’s resumption brings the number of female lawmakers in the Senate to eight.

