Wife drags alleged rapist to court, seeks divorce

Court symbol
Court symbol

A housewife, Fatima Ishaq, on Wednesday in Kaduna dragged her husband, Hassan Haruna, before a Sharia Court in Kaduna, over his being accused of raping a minor.

The petitioner who lives with her estranged husband within Kaduna metropolis, through her counsel, M.S. Abdullahi, told the court that she cannot continue living with Mr Haruna.

Mr Abdullahi said that his client could no longer guarantee her respect for Mr Haruna.

He told the court that his client was willing to pay back the N5,000 her husband paid as bride price in 2006.

The petitioner is seeking the custody of their four children and N20,000 monthly for their upkeep.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the respondent was brought to the court in shackles for allegedly raping a minor.

Mr Haruna, however, denied the charge of rape against him.

“If it is because of the rape issue you want to leave me, I can swear with the Holy Quran that I am innocent even though I will oblige your divorce request,” he said.

The judge, Dahiru Lawal, terminated the marriage and ordered the petitioner to return N15,000 to Mr Haruna as the bride price he paid.

“The value of money in 2006 is not the same in the current situation,” Mr Lawal said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.