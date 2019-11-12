Rat holds up flight in India for 12 hours

Air India (Photo Credit: Bhubaneswar Buzz)
Air India (Photo Credit: Bhubaneswar Buzz)

A domestic flight in India was delayed for nearly 12 hours after a rat was spotted scampering around the aircraft, news reports and officials said on Tuesday.

Air India flight AI-952 was preparing for take-off from the southern city of Hyderabad for Vishakapatnam, a coastal city, early on Sunday, when the rodent was seen running around the cabin, the Times of India daily reported.

Helpless passengers for the flight were forced to stay put at Hyderabad airport all through the day until airline staff managed to get rid of the rat, the report said.

An Air India official confirmed the incident to dpa, adding that it was being investigated but gave no further details.

The passengers continued on their journey only after staff carried out a fumigation to sanitise the flight and searched for any possible damage caused by the rat.

The report said there were ugly scenes at the airport as infuriated passengers checked with airline staff when their flight would take off.

Several among them took to social media to express their amusement and anger over the incident.

Rats on planes are reported occasionally and are thought to enter the aircraft most frequently through catering deliveries.

In 2017, a New Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight was delayed after a rodent was found on board while the aircraft was taxiing prior to take-off. (dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Click Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.