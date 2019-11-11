SSS arrests university worker, others for alleged kidnap

Five suspects including an official of Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH) have been arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) over alleged sale of three children abducted from Zuru in Kebbi.

Governor Atiku Bagudu, who handed over the three children to their parents on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, named the suspects as Comfort Nwankwo of UDUTH, Dorothy Okonkwo, Uchenna Benedict, Helen Samuel and “one Moses who lives in Zuru”.

He said the three children, including a set of twins, were sold in Anambra in connivance with Ms Nwankwo and Moses.

Mr Bagudu commended the security operatives for tracking and rescuing the children and assured that the suspects would be prosecuted.

He urged parents to be vigilant and monitor their children to prevent them from falling victims of abductors.

Yusuf Umar and Rabi Kabiru, parents of the abducted children, commended the governor, vigilantes and security agents for the action.

