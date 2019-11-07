Alleged N100 billion Fraud: Court reserves ruling in Maina’s bail application

Related News

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, reserved ruling on the bail application of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

The judge, Okon Abang, said the date for the ruling would be made known at the close of work.

Mr Abang attributed the reason to the heavy workload in the court.

“On account of the heavy workload on this honourable court, the court shall reserve ruling on the bail application.

“The ruling is not ready. The court will give another date at the close of work today,” Mr Abang said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr Maina’s trial was stalled on Tuesday due to his reported ill health.

The prosecutor had questioned the health report brought by the defence.

The former PRTT chairman, who was in hiding for almost two years, was eventually arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) which had hitherto been accused of shielding him from arrest.

The SSS then handed over Mr Maina to the anti-graft agency, EFCC, which had declared him wanted for over a year.

He was arraigned on October 25 and pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him.

Mr Maina is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

Mr Maina is facing trial alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd.

On Thursday, Mr Maina was wheeled into the courtroom by two prison wardens.

But, the court which was supposed to rule on his bail application today reserved ruling and said a new date would be communicated.

