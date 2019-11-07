Fake prophetess pleads guilty to absconding with client’s property

Related News

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday remanded a 39-year-old fake prophetess, Ogechi Okoli, who pleaded guilty to absconding with her client’s property.

Ms Okoli, a resident of Area 1 by Dunamis Church, Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge of joint act and cheating, offences she admitted committing.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, ordered that Ms Okoli be remanded in Keffi Prison until November 27, for sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that Ms Okoli committed the offence sometime in October at Area 1, Garki by Dunamis Church.

Ms Ukagha said the defendant and one Mohammed (surname unknown) now at large, criminally deceived one Bukola Ayadele of Kpana village, Abuja.

She said the defendant pretended to be a prophetess and criminally deceived the complainant and collected her cell phone valued at N22, 000, eyeglass, tracksuit, shirt and other valuable items.

The prosecutor said the defendant after praying for the complainant, directed her to count seven poles and that after that her problems would be solved.

Ms Ukagha said the defendant also told the complainant to come back and collect her property, adding that, instead the prophetess absconded with the said property to an unknown destination.

Ms Ukagha said the prophetess was later arrested on November 4 and brought to Utako Police Station, but she refused to disclose where she kept the property.

“Right now the property in question is missing,’’ she told the court.

The prosecutor, who said that the case was still under investigation, also said the offences contravened Sections 79 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Ms Okoli, however, pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

“I am so sorry my lord for what I did. I will not do it again,’’

“I engaged in this act because I don’t have job; please forgive me sir,’’ she pleaded.

