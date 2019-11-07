Nigeria declares Monday, November 11, public holiday

Nigerians on the street going about their daily business. [Photo credit: Quartz]
Nigerians on the street going about their daily business. [Photo credit: Quartz]

The Nigerian government has declared Monday, November 11, a public holiday to mark the Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration

This is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday by the interior ministry’s spokesperson, Mohammed Manga.

The celebration is held by Muslims to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

READ ALSO: INTERVIEW: Why unmonitored borders, fuel subsidy are harmful to Nigerian economy — Matrix Group CEO

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

He congratulated Muslims on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of Prophet Muhammad which are; love, courage and perseverance.

“Doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country,” he said.

Mr Aregbesola expressed confidence that the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment will soon be over. He called on Nigerians to remain focused and determined.

“With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria,” he said.

He wishes Nigerians a happy and peaceful celebration.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Click Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.