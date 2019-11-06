DG warns corps members against defacing NYSC uniform

Related News

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members against defacing the NYSC uniform.

Mr Ibrahim, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Umuahia, gave the warning when he paid an unscheduled visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, in Umunna.

According to the statement signed by Omaka Nnachi, the Public Relations Officer of NYSC, Abia, the D-G warned that severe punishment would be meted out to anyone who defaced the uniform.

Addressing the prospective corps members during their registration, the NYSC boss said: “Our uniform is our brand. As such, you must dress properly.’’

Mr Ibrahim also cautioned them against embarking on unauthorised journeys, saying, “it is what kills our corps members most. It is not insecurity but death as a result of road traffic accidents.’’

“If you want to travel within Nigeria, it is only the state coordinator that can permit you. If you apply and it’s not granted, stay put.

“If you want to travel outside the country, it is only the D-G that can approve your journey, if not granted, don’t move an inch.

The army general, who went round the camp for inspection, commended the state coordinator, Bona Fasakin, for bringing newness to the camp kitchen. (NAN)