Court remands ‘pastor’ accused of raping neighbour’s daughters

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 54-year-old pastor, Abayomi Oladele, accused of raping his neighbour’s two daughters, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsemi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Apapa, Lagos.

Mr Osunsemi ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, and adjourned the case until December 31.

Mr Oladele, who resides in Ifako–Ijaiye in Lagos, is charged with defilement.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, alleged that the suspect raped his neighbour’s daughters, aged eight and 14, in his room.

Mr Ayorinde told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at his residence.

Mr Ayorinde alleged that the defendant lured the two sisters into his room and raped them.

He submitted that the girls’ mother reported the case at the police station and the defendant was apprehended.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised) and stipulates life imprisonment on conviction. (NAN)

