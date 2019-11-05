Communication Minister directs NCC to resolve ‘illegal data deduction’

Related News

The Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami on Tuesday, directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to resolve the issues of illegal data deduction within five days.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the ministry’s spokesperson, Philomena Oshodin, he directed the communication agency to ensure the downward review of the price of data in the country.

He reportedly said this during the presentation of a new Board Member/Executive Commissioner, Adeleke Adewolu, in Abuja.

This newspaper reported how the minister had ordered NCC to sanction mobile network operators in the country making illegal deductions from subscribers.

Mr Pantami had ordered the immediate stoppage of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data deductions by network providers in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

While reacting to public outcry on the charges on Twitter, the minister had said his ministry was not aware of the plan by network providers to charge users for USSD transactions.

Also, Mr Pantami advised NCC to facilitate the penetration and expansion of 3G and 4G in the country. He urged the commission to design a model of how mobile operators can expand penetration of 3G and 4G in the country.

Mr Pantami said the government is aware of the challenges the mobile operators experience in their business such as vandalism and issues of Right of Way (ROW).

“The way we pursue the mobile operators to do what is right, we should also work together to protect their interest and resolve the challenges operators face,” he said.

“The main agenda of NCC is to protect the interest of customers and our priority is to protect Nigerians. It is our collective responsibility to make sure we give 100 per cent support to Mr President to deliver his key mandate,” he said

The minister said the mandate of the ministry has been expanded towards improving the economy of the country through ICT hence, so there is a need to work together for the progress of Nigeria.

He commended NCC on the success recorded in the deactivation of unregistered SIM cards, 35 per cent broadband penetration and operators compliance in payment of fines as well as remittance of the amount to the government.