EFCC arraigns FCMB, two workers for criminal negligence

EFCC
EFCC

The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, November 4, arraigned First City Monument Bank (FCMB) alongside two of its employees – Timothy Shoon, an account officer and Obende Thomas, head of operations – before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Makurdi, Benue State on three-count charges that bother on advance fee fraud and criminal negligence.

One of the charges reads: “That you, First City Monument Bank being a financial institution, sometime in February, 2018, in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, as a result of your negligence, failed to exercise due diligence as specified in the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 1991 (as amended) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 7(3)(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2009 and punishable under the same Act.”

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, setting the stage for the prosecution counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua to ask the court for a trial date and for the defendants to be remanded in prison custody. Counsel to defendants, F.M.E. Nezan, however, made an oral application for their bail on liberal terms.

Justice Olajuwon granted them bail in the sum of N1,000,000 each, with one surety in like sum. The sureties must come from reputable companies or banks and not below the level of the defendants. The sureties must also present a letter of identification from their employers to the court and must show evidence of tax clearance, as well as submit two recent passport photographs of themselves, while their addresses and documents presented to court must be verified by the registrar and the prosecutor.

The case was adjourned to December 10, 2019 for trial, while the defendants were remanded in a Correctional Centre, pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: "OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY". Click here for more...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.