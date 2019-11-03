NiMet predicts Monday’s weather across Nigeria

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the northern region with few chances of thunderstorms over some parts of the southern states for Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures to be from 34 degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius and 14 degree Celsius to 20 degree Celsius, respectively in the northern region.

“For central states, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected over the region.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be in the 28 to 33 degree Celsius and 14 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

It forecast thunderstorms over Abakaliki, Umuahia, Ikom, Eket, Calabar, Obudu and Ogoja axis in the morning hours.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over few places within the southern region later in the day.

According to the agency, expected day and night temperatures are 31 degrees Celsius and 32 degree Cesius, and from 20 degrees Celcius to 24 degree Celsius. (NAN)