250 journalists jailed worldwide in 2018 – U.S.

Nigerian journalists in an interview session[Photo: The Standard]
Nigerian journalists in an interview session[Photo: The Standard]

The United States Government on Saturday said 250 journalists were jailed around the world in 2018, with Turkey, China and Egypt among the worst offenders.

The assertion came in a statement by the spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

Ms Ortagus also pointed accusing fingers at Iran, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Mexico and Nicaragua for the imprisonment of media workers and bloggers.

She said: “In far too many places around the world, journalists are killed, tortured, jailed, and harassed.

“All these for reporting that exposes the abuses of corrupt regimes, undermines the work of terrorist and criminal organisations, gives voice to overlooked communities, and counters disinformation.

“As of December 2018, more than 250 journalists remain jailed around the world, with Turkey, China, and Egypt among the worst offenders.

“Members of the media and bloggers also remain imprisoned in countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Mexico, and Nicaragua.’’

Remembering reporters killed in the line of duty, Ms Ortagus called for “an immediate end to all threats, intimidation and violence against journalists and other media professionals for their work’’.

“Our nation’s unwavering support for press freedom is enshrined in our constitution and the United States will call out those who seek to undermine this essential component of any healthy society,’’ she added.

(NAN)

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.