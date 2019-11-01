NUJ rejects FG’s plan to regulate social media

Related News

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has rejected the step by the federal government to regulate social media operators in the country.

The union stated its position in a communique signed by the National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman, and issued to journalists at the end of the National Executive Council Meeting on Friday in Lokoja.

It called on the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, not to succumb to the temptation of restricting the social media as the attempt could easily lead to “gagging the media.”

The union also rejected the position of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on the New Minimum Wage.

The governors had said that they would only pay according to the financial standing of their respective states.

It urged the governors would have to implement the new minimum wage captured on the federal government’s template as agreed upon with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The NUJ also appealed to the federal government, INEC, security agencies and political gladiators, to ensure hitch-free conduct of the forthcoming Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections.

On the lingering dispute among members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) the Union set up a five-man committee to reconcile the two factions involved in the leadership crisis rocking the association.

The NEC also suspended indefinitely, former President of NUJ, Waheed Odusile and the Vice President, Zone C, Petros Obi, as well as National Vice-chairman, Zone C of NAWOJ, Chibota Edozie, and a NAWOJ member, Ngozi Agbo for persistent anti-union activities.

It approved the employment of two additional Assistant National Secretaries, just as it offered contract appointment to Bamidele Gbemiga who retired as a Senior Assistant National Secretary.

The NEC also approved the use of centralised NUJ attendance register for state councils to check sharp practices in the compilation of membership lists in states.

(NAN)