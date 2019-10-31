Omokore: Court rules on admissibility of defendants’ evidence November 25

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed November 25, 2019, for ruling on the admissibility of statements of the fourth and fifth defendants in the case of alleged criminal diversion of about $1.6 billion, brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Jide Omokore, Chairman of Atlantic Energy Brass Development; Victor Briggs, former managing director of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited; Abiye Membere, former Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; David Mbanefo, Manager Planning and Commercial of the NNPC; Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited.

The sum is alleged to proceeds of petroleum products belonging to the federal government.

At the resumed hearing on October 31, 2019, counsel to Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited (who are fourth and fifth defendants in the matter), Mr Olaniran and Folabi Kuti, adopted their written addresses ahead of the ruling, while Oluwaleke Atolagbe who is the prosecution counsel also adopted his own written responses to the addresses filed by both counsel.

Justice Dimgba adjourned till November 25 and 27 for ruling and continuation of trial.

