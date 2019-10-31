Excessive rain, changing rainfall pattern worry Nigerian farmers

Related News

Farmers in Jigawa State have expressed worry over this year’s changing rainfall pattern and the adverse effect on the farming season.

The farmers, who spoke separately with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday in Dutse, were worried that the irregular rainfall pattern would adversely affect their crops and farming season.

One of them, Abubakar Abdullahi, said the prolonged rainfall would affect the growth and production of commodities such as beans, sesame, and guinea corn.

Mr Abdullahi said beans, sesame, and guinea corn as drought-resistant crops do not require too much rainfall.

“For us in Jigawa, rainfall season ends by September, but we are surprised that we are still having rains.

“I am afraid that the situation will affect our plants and will reduce food production,’’ he said.

Another farmer, Abubakar Ahmad, said the changing rainfall pattern would affect the production of guinea corn negatively.

Mr Ahmad said the rains would destroy the guinea corn, which had already started developing flowers for seed production.

He said too much rain would kill butterflies, termites and other insects responsible for cross-fertilisation of the planted crops.

A Climatologist, Saleh Ali, attributed this year’s irregular rainfall to climate change and global warming.

The Head of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT) in Dutse, Abdullahi Muhammad, said that he was not permitted to speak to the press.

(NAN)