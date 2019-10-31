Excessive rain, changing rainfall pattern worry Nigerian farmers

A corn farm used to illustrate the story.
A corn farm used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

Farmers in Jigawa State have expressed worry over this year’s changing rainfall pattern and the adverse effect on the farming season.

The farmers, who spoke separately with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday in Dutse, were worried that the irregular rainfall pattern would adversely affect their crops and farming season.

One of them, Abubakar Abdullahi, said the prolonged rainfall would affect the growth and production of commodities such as beans, sesame, and guinea corn.

Mr Abdullahi said beans, sesame, and guinea corn as drought-resistant crops do not require too much rainfall.

“For us in Jigawa, rainfall season ends by September, but we are surprised that we are still having rains.

“I am afraid that the situation will affect our plants and will reduce food production,’’ he said.

Another farmer, Abubakar Ahmad, said the changing rainfall pattern would affect the production of guinea corn negatively.

READ ALSO: Grasshoppers ravage farms in Gombe

Mr Ahmad said the rains would destroy the guinea corn, which had already started developing flowers for seed production.

He said too much rain would kill butterflies, termites and other insects responsible for cross-fertilisation of the planted crops.

A Climatologist, Saleh Ali, attributed this year’s irregular rainfall to climate change and global warming.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

The Head of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT) in Dutse, Abdullahi Muhammad, said that he was not permitted to speak to the press.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.