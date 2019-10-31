Supreme Court judgement affirms supremacy of Nigerians – AGF Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday, described the Supreme Court decision on the presidential election petition appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as an affirmation of the supremacy of Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the apex court dismissed the appeal by Mr Abubakar and his party against the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory on Wednesday.

A seven-member panel of judges unanimously gave the verdict and said the reason would be communicated later.

READ ALSO: Atiku reacts to Supreme Court ruling, says judiciary hijacked by dictatorial cabal

Mr Malami speaking with State House correspondent at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said it was also a testimony to the supremacy of democracy.

“It is a testimony to the supremacy of democracy and that democracy has eventually succeeded.

The AGF said the mandate that was accorded this government by the great majority of Nigerian citizens through their votes has been reaffirmed

According to the justice minister, “It’s a success for the judicial system that has looked into the mandate that the majority of Nigerians gave this government, the court of appeal confirmed and reconfirmed the same,

Mr Malami added that it is a further reinforcement of the supremacy of the people, votes of the people that the Supreme Court confirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal.

This, he said, the apex court did by affirming the mandate that has been accorded President Buhari by the general consensus of the people, the Court of Appeal for the purpose of determining the fate of the election petition that was filed by the PDP. .

