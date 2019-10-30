Police in Anambra reunite kids stolen from Gombe with parents

Related News

The police in Anambra State said the origin of two children they recovered from a child-stealing syndicate in the state has been traced to Gombe State.

PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday reported the police’s announcement of the recovery of two children suspected to have been stolen.

That was the second time within a month similar discovery would be made.

Earlier in October, the police in Kano State announced the recovery of nine children after busting a syndicate which specialised in abducting children from Kano to be sold in Anambra.

The news caused an uproar with President Muhammadu Buhari giving an order for investigation.

The Kano State Government also set up a panel to investigate the matter as more than 47 other children are suspected to have been abducted in a similar fashion.

In a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, the Anambra police command said it arrested three women with two kids after a tip-off.

The police did not release the identity of the kids and their alleged abductors but asked parents of the children to come forward.

In a follow-up statement on Thursday, the command said the children turned out to be from Gombe State.

The parents, according to the statement, identified the children as Walid Yusuf, 3, and Mustapha Abdulaziz, aged two.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the children were stolen from Gombe by one Blessing Musa ‘f” on the 20/10/2019 and brought them to her accomplices in Anambra State.”

The statement said the suspects have been handed over to the Gombe State police command for further investigation and prosecution.

Raids on ‘criminals’

The police in Anambra also said officers, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, have carried out a series of raids at Upper Iweka, Owerri/Aba road and other blackspots all in Onitsha area.

The operation, the police said, led to the arrest of 115 suspects out of which 90 were arrested for various offences such as pickpocketing, handsets snatching and “possession of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa”.

It said 25 others were arrested for illegal revenue collections.

“Suspects will be profiled and charged to court if found wanting while those found innocent would be released unconditionally,” Mr Mohammed said.

The police spokesperson said the operation was conducted in an effort to stem the “tide of crime in the state especially during these periods of ember months”.

With regards to the rising cases of abduction of children, the police command urged parents and guardians to monitor their children and caution them against following strangers.

“The CP further enjoins the Public to report any suspicious persons to the nearest Police Station or call Police emergency number 07039194332 for prompt action.”