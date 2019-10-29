Buhari mourns late cancer specialist Ajekigbe

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for urgent documentation of the “good works and research of findings” of late Aderemi Ajekigbe, Nigeria’s renowned cancer specialist.

Reacting to Mr Ajekigbe’s death in a statement by a presidential aide, Femi Adesina, the president described his death as a huge loss to the country.

He condoled with the Ajekigbe family, academia, and the medical profession.

Mr Ajekigba practised for decades at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), rising to head the Oncology and Radiology department.

According to the statement, the president “salutes the commitment to the scholarship of the departed, which saw him first qualifying as an engineer, later as a pharmacist, and eventually as a medical doctor.”

Mr Buhari said even at retirement, Mr Ajekigbe, a professor, still lent his God-given intellect to research and advocacy of early detection of cancer, so that the scourge can be reduced in the country.

The president Buhari prays that “God will comfort those who mourn the departed cancer specialist, urging that his good works and research findings be documented for the good of humanity”.