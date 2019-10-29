Why Nigeria’s borders remain shut – Finance Minister

Related News

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has explained why Nigeria’s land borders remain shut to the country’s West African neighbours.

“It is important that the borders were closed at this time because of Nigeria’s commitment to AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area),” Mrs Ahmed said.

The official said the failure of neighbouring countries to comply with the protocols they committed to upholding has negative impact on Nigeria’s economy.

Nigeria in July committed to the AFCFTA which “aims at creating a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons, investments and a single currency across the continent.”

The deal is expected to boost regional trade and allow companies to expand and enter new markets.

Speaking during the opening of the two-day public hearing on the 2020 budget on Tuesday, Mrs Ahmed also outlined gains Nigeria has made since it shut the entrances.

The official who had blamed the closure on activities of Nigeria’s neighbours said ”although there is an increase in revenue as the entrance remained shut, it is not the sole benefit”.

“The benefit of the closure of the borders is not only about revenue. Yes, we have seen incremental revenue but the reports we have seen also indicates that there has been enhanced security,” she noted.

“It means the porosity of our borders was allowing arms to come in as well as harmful drugs that affect us, especially our children.”

Border Closure

The Seme border, the busiest land crossing in Nigeria directly connecting to Benin Republic, was partially shut in August, leaving thousands of people and vehicles stranded on both sides.

The restriction at Seme, which followed the border security exercise ordered by the Nigerian government was, trailed with public indignation especially because it was closed initially without any form of notice.

President Muhammadu Buhari later explained that the “partial closure” was aimed at curbing massive smuggling activities, especially of rice, taking place on that corridor.

But later in October, the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Services, Hameed Ali, announced a full closure of the border.

“All goods, for now, are banned from being exported or imported through our land borders and that is to ensure we have total control over what comes in,” he said.

He said that reopening the border depends largely on neighbouring countries ability to comply with the rules governing cross-border trade.

Ripple Effect

The closure resulted in a hike in prices of perishable goods and especially rice.

Last month, PREMIUM TIMES reported how over 500 trucks loaded with perishable goods were stranded at Seme.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had alluded that the closure is inflicting some collateral damages to many.

He, however, said, in the overall interest of Nigeria, “we need to persevere and bear with the government so that our neighbours would be responsible and responsive.”

“Be ensured that in due time, the price will go down as the effects are temporary and Nigerians will soon reap the benefits.”